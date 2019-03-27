Police K-9 finds missing children in just 15 minutes

POWHATAN, Va. (WSVN) — A police K-9 is being credited with finding two missing children in just 15 minutes.

According to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Bane came to the rescue of two 8-year-old children after they got lost in the woods.

Deputies said parents and neighbors where searching for the children for about 45 minutes with the sun setting before 911 was called.

Shortly after receiving the report, deputies, along with Bane, joined the search, and within 15 minutes, Bane was able to locate the children.

“As soon as the children were home safe, he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies also said it’s reasons like this that they are grateful to have Bane along for the ride.

“Maintaining a K-9 program is expensive and very time consuming, and that is why many agencies the size of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office do not have one,” deputies said. “But incidents like last night’s two 8 year old children being lost in the woods are why the Sheriff keeps the program going strong.”

