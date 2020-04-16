Police issue warning about links in COVID-19 scam text messages

(WSVN) - Police are reminding the public to be vigilant and avoid a new text message scam in the era of COVID-19.

Thomaston Police shared an image of a text message reading,” Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested.”

The text then offers a link for more information.

However, police said this text is a scam.

“If you receive a text message like the one pictured below, DO NOT click the link! It is not a message from any official agency,” police wrote. “It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world.”

Police warned the public to be cautious. “The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!” police wrote.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.