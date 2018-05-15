Police issue $100 fine to driver who smoked in car with child inside

(WSVN) - A person received a $100 ticket for smoking with a minor inside of their vehicle.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the ticket was issued on Monday. The penalty for smoking with a minor inside a car in Virginia is a $100 fine.

“Protect your children and keep $100 in your pocket,” police wrote in a tweet.

Two years ago, Virginia passed a law which made it illegal for adults to smoke in cars when a child is under 8 years old.

