Police investigating telephone bomb threat at CNN offices

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating a phoned bomb threat at a building housing CNN’s offices in Manhattan.

Police said the threat was received at the Time Warner building at 25 Columbus Circle Thursday night.

CNN said several fire alarm bells signaling an evacuation rang inside its newsroom shortly after 10:30 p.m.

In a tweet, CNN’s Brian Stelter said the office had been evacuated and that CNN was airing taped programming.

The NYPD is investigating a bomb threat near CNN NYC's office at Columbus Circle. Due to the threat, the office has been evacuated. Right now CNN is airing taped programming due to the disruption. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 7, 2018

In October, the building was partially evacuated after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the company.

