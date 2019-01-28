Police investigate video of boy being attacked outside bus

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. (WSVN) — Police are investigating a video showing an Oklahoma boy begging to stay on his school bus before being forced to get off and attacked by another student.

The video, obtained by KFSM, shows the boy in tears begging to stay on the bus and asking the bus driver to let him off at his house instead of the bus stop. However, the bus driver is heard yelling at him, telling him to get off the bus.

Another student could also be heard threatening to force the student off the bus.

After being forced off the bus, the boy is seen being chased by and attacked by another student.

“The video is alarming itself and obviously, it’s enough to start an investigation,” Major Rod Howell of the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office told KFSM.

Howell said investigators are looking at the cell phone video, along with surveillance video from the bus for more information.

Officials also say the school district is cooperating.

The school district also released a statement that reads, “Locust Grove Public Schools had an incident take place January 17th on one of our school buses involving two students. The incident was turned over to law enforcement and the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a complete investigation. The students’ and bus driver’s actions have been addressed internally.”

