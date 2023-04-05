OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the gruesome murders of three teenagers who were found dead in separate areas of Ocala. The authorities discovered their bodies on different days last week, which sparked concerns about the possibility of gang activity.

Sheriff Billy Woods held a press conference to address the ongoing investigation, stating that there is information that indicates a potential link to hybrid gangs. However, he refrained from disclosing any further details about the potential suspects or the gangs involved.

“There’s information that would be a given that there’s a possibility about hybrid gangs and that’s about it,” Woods stated. “I can’t tell you who’s associated, what gang is associated with or anything like that.”

As the investigation continues, the community remains on high alert, some residents suspected these murders to be the work of a serial killer.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.