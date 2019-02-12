Police in Vegas seek thief who stole box with cancer drug

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for a package thief who made off with a delivery box containing what a mother reported was $40,000 worth of cancer treatment drugs for her 14-year-old son.

Help identify this criminal who stole chemotherapy medication from a young child in our community! If you have information, please contact NWAC Investigators at 702-828-8577 or @CrimeStoppersNV to remain anonymous. Ref. LVMPD Event # LLV19029999979 https://t.co/4TFrbUPdsH — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) February 12, 2019

Officer Laura Meltzer said Tuesday that investigators hope someone will recognize the man seen on security video during the mid-day Thursday theft from a home in a northwest neighborhood.

Police released a photo from the video showing a man believed to be in his 20s wearing sunglasses and a red plaid shirt carrying an orange and a soda can that he left before taking two packages and walking away.

Stacey Shavinsky tells KLAS-TV she just wants the return of the box containing a chemotherapy drug that her son takes daily for a rare form of cancer.

