Police in Vegas seek thief who stole box with cancer drug

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for a package thief who made off with a delivery box containing what a mother reported was $40,000 worth of cancer treatment drugs for her 14-year-old son.
Officer Laura Meltzer said Tuesday that investigators hope someone will recognize the man seen on security video during the mid-day Thursday theft from a home in a northwest neighborhood.
Police released a photo from the video showing a man believed to be in his 20s wearing sunglasses and a red plaid shirt carrying an orange and a soda can that he left before taking two packages and walking away.
Stacey Shavinsky tells KLAS-TV she just wants the return of the box containing a chemotherapy drug that her son takes daily for a rare form of cancer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.