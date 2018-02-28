Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.

Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.

There is a barricaded subject in a classroom. It is believed to be a teacher. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier told The Associated Press that the scene at the school was secure. Police did not immediately say what happened inside and did not identify the teacher.

A police briefing was expected Wednesday afternoon.

Students were taken to the Northwest Georgia Center and parents advised to go there to pick them up.

The school has about 2,000 students, according to its website. It is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Dalton is known as the Carpet Capital of the World, since much of the carpet for U.S. and world markets is produced within a 25-mile (40-kilometer) radius of the city. The origins of Dalton’s carpet industry are traced to the making of bedspreads in the community.

