Police in California searching for 2 boys taken by sex offender father

LAS CRUCES, Calif. (WSVN) — Police in California are searching for two boys who, they said, were taken by their father who is a non-registered sex offender.

According to Las Cruces Police, 3-year-old Maverick Ransom and 4-year-old Orion Ransom were last seen Oct. 8 with their father, 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, after he picked them up from a day care center.

Police said they have reason to believe Ransom traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the same day and returned to the United States the following day. It is not known if he took his sons with him or their whereabouts.

Police said Ransom goes by the name Michael Ransom, is a non-registered sex offender and stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

Police said Ransom and his estranged wife share custody of the boys, but he did not notify her of his intentions to travel with the children.

Police said a nationwide warrant has been issued for Ransom’s arrest. Ransom is being charged with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ransom or the boys is asked to call the La Cruces Police immediately at (575) 526-0795 or local law enforcement at 911.

