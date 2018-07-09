Police in California search for suspects who beat 92-year-old man with brick

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Police in Los Angeles are searching for a group of people who beat a 92-year-old man with a brick.

According to KTLA, 92-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez was walking after eating dinner on the Fourth of July.

Rodriguez’s family said during his evening walk, he was confronted by a woman with a child after he accidentally bumped into the girl as he tried to pass them on the sidewalk.

Family members said the woman pushed Rodriguez to the floor and beat him with a brick.

Shortly after, four others got out of a car and started beating Rodriguez as well, family members said.

A neighbor tried to get the group to stop the assault and began recording on her cell phone. However, she said the group soon turned on her.

“How can you hurt a 92-year-old man? What kind of threat does he pose to you, for you to do this to him?” his grandson Erik Mendoza asked. “That’s why we’re still in shock, as you can see he’s badly injured.”

Authorities are now searching for five suspects: four men and the woman seen in video, Sheriff’s Deputy D’Angelo Robinson said.

“We are concerned, especially with the type of crime they committed,” he told KTLA. “There was what appears to be a 4-year-old child there who witnessed the entire thing. We can’t have these kind of people like that out in the streets.”

Rodriguez is now recovering in the hospital with broken ribs, a broken cheek bone and head injuries from the attack.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Rodriguez’s treatment and recovery.

