NEAR SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WSVN) – Police in California lent a helping hand to some drivers dealing with high gas prices.

Oceanside Police officers at a gas station near San Diego gave away $50 to drivers at the pump, Tuesday.

“Today we are handing out $50 for people at the pumps to help offset the costs of rising gas prices,” said an officer.

“Oh my gosh are you kidding me… I can’t believe that!” said one recipient.

The officers received a $20,000 grant from a non-profit organization to make the donations.

The police department said it plans to continue the initiative to keep drivers on the road.

