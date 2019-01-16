Police: Eagles fan puts dog in microwave following team’s loss

(WSVN) - Police say a woman is facing multiple charges after she put her girlfriend’s dog in the microwave following the loss of the Philadelphia Eagles against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Fox 35, 31-year-old Kirsten Gaskins got into an argument with her girlfriend after the 20-14 loss in Sunday’s playoff game.

During the dispute, Gaskins allegedly struck the victim several times and threatened to kill her dog.

It all happened at a hotel in Hanover Township. Upon their arrival, police say they found a white Pomeranian in the microwave.

However, the appliance had not been turned on and the dog appeared to be OK.

Gaskins posted her $20,000 bail, but faces charges including assault, harassment and cruelty to animals.

