Police discover nearly 60 pounds of marijuana in man’s luggage

Airport police in Nashville caught a man with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana in his luggage.

According to Fox 17, an arrest report showed 23-year-old Jose Medina Ayala was traveling and stopped at Nashville International Airport for a layover. Nashville Airport Police worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration to search two pieces of luggage that belonged to Ayala.

Inside the luggage, 51 vacuum-sealed bags were found, each weighing 1.15-1.25 pounds, Fox 17 reported.

Police said Ayala attempted to use Febreze while traveling to cover the marijuana stench. Investigators found $2,870 on him in cash and, when asked what he did for a living, he said he worked for a tree trimming service that went out of business.

Fox 17 said Ayala was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The 23-year-old is being held on $100,000 bond.

