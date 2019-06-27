Police department giving out rear-view mirror reminders to prevent hot car deaths

O’FALLON, Mo. (WSVN) — A police department in Missouri is giving out rear-view mirror reminders in an effort to prevent babies and children from being left inside of a hot car.

O’Fallon Police are giving away the free decals which have messages like “Baby in the back! Heat-related deaths are preventable,” and “Where’s baby? Look before you lock!'”

The hangers are bright yellow and hard to miss.

“So far this year 13 children have died in the US after being left in hot cars, including one in St. Louis County earlier this month,” the department said on Facebook.

According to KidsandCars.org, on average, 38 children die from heat-related accidents after being trapped inside vehicles every year.

