Police department asks public not to call 911 if you run out of toilet paper

NEWPORT, Ore. (WSVN) — An Oregon police department is asking the public not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper.

Stores across the country are dealing with a toilet paper shortage as the public collects supplies amid the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Newport Police in Oregon took to Facebook to remind the public that the inconvenience of not having toilet paper is not a justifiable reason to call 911.

“You will survive without our assistance,” police wrote.

Police went on to offer alternatives to toilet paper that have been used throughout human history.

“Mayans used corn cobs. Colonial Americans also used the core of the cob. Farmers not only used corn cobs, but used pages from the Farmers Almanac,” police wrote. “Many Americans took advantage of the numerous pages torn from free catalogs such as Sears and Roebuck.”

Police went on to tell the public to be resourceful and wait out the outbreak.

“Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass. Just don’t call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper,” police said.

