Police dashcam shows allegedly intoxicated woman sleeping in the middle of the road

FULSHEAR, Texas (WSVN) — A woman in Texas nearly was run over by a car after she fell asleep in the middle of the road.

Fulshear Police released dashcam video from an officer’s cruiser, showing a vehicle swerving to avoid running over the woman’s head.

The officer got out of his car and ran toward the woman to wake her up. She managed to stand up on her own, but appeared to stumble backward.

Police said the woman ended up on the street after her car became stuck in a nearby ditch around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

She was arrested for public intoxication, according to the police department.

