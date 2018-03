HOUSTON (WSVN) — Police are chasing a possibly armed driver through the streets of Houston.

According to Fox 26, the driver has run through red lights, driven on the wrong side of the street and has put other drivers at risk.

Police said the driver may be armed.

It is unknown what prompted the chase.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.