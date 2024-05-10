A police chase in Georgia ends with the driver on a crash course into a home.

Police were after a driver suspected of being under the influence near Atlanta but the man was going so fast cops lost him.

They later found the car had crashed into the bedroom of a home.

“I’m laying in the bed but I can see a car and a guy inside the car,” said homeowner.

The car was removed from the home and the driver was arrested.

No one was hurt in the crash.

