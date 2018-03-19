Police catch thieves in the act trying to steal from Costco

SEATTLE (WSVN) — Thieves in Seattle ran out of a store with stolen goods, only to find police waiting for them.

Seattle Police greeted the suspects at the emergency exit of a Costco store on March 14 as a duo tried to get away with boxes of computers and vacuum cleaners.

An employee at the retailer called 911 after recognizing one of the suspects from a previous store theft.

The agency released body cam video of the incident, showing officers blocking in the suspected getaway driver. Then the cops waited as the pair inside kicked the fire exit door open, running into the waiting arms of officers.

Police said the group is believed to have stolen items from another Costco earlier that same day.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man and 21-year-old woman who tried to carry out the stolen merchandise, along with the 18-year-old woman in the getaway car.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.