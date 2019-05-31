Police: At least 11 dead after shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center, shooter dead

(CNN/WSVN) — At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

The shooter is dead, Cervera said. It was unclear whether the shooter was among the 11 dead.

UPDATE: VB Officials confirm 11 dead. 6 victims taken to hospital. One officer shot who was saved by vest @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) May 31, 2019

[Previous story, published at 6:28 p.m. ET]

Six people were hospitalized after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, hospital officials tweeted Friday.

Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

Back at the scene of the shooting, cameras captured police officers with guns drawn outside of the building, which is located between the sheriff’s office and the police department.

It was unclear whether all six patients had gunshot wounds and whether the shooter was among the patients.

Virginia Beach Police said earlier they had taken a shooter into custody.

An employee who worked at the building told local station WAVY that he and others in the building heard a series of gunshots, then found a woman in a stairwell covered in blood. The employee said he and several others were able to leave the building safely.

“I’m just going through a lot of emotion, because there’s way too much killing going on,” said employee Sheila Cook. “I’m just glad they alerted us with enough time so we wouldn’t be outside when everything was occurring, so I’m happy about that, but I’m still shaken because it’s just entirely too much killing going on.”

Police also said there were multiple injuries but didn’t describe the severity of those injuries.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

