Police ask public not to commit crimes because it’s too hot out

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WSVN) — It’s hot outside, even for police.

With high temperatures plaguing the country, many people probably didn’t want to go outside over the weekend. Among those hoping to stay indoors were Braintree Police officers in Massachusetts.

“Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday. It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous,” police added.

Police even gave a few alternatives as to what to do to avoid the temperatures outside.

“Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement,” police said. “We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”

Apparently, the department’s request may have been somewhat effective. According to a followup post on the page, zero arrests were made over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.