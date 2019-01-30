Police ask criminals not to commit crimes because it’s too cold

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WSVN) — With the Polar Vortex in full effect, a Missouri police department is asking criminals not to commit crimes because it is too cold to go outside.

Warrensburg Police made the request of the public, Monday, as temperatures plummeted across the Midwest.

“So…we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminalling to a minimum?,” the department wrote on Facebook. “It is REALLY cold out…do yourself (and us) a favor…stay inside. Be nice to each other, watch reruns of Say Yes to the Dress (we hear from the fire fighters that it’s a really good show). Mmmmkay, thanks!”

Wind chill temperatures in Warrensburg were expected to drop as low as -30 degrees this week.

