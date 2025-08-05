JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee said on Tuesday that the man wanted in the killings of the parents, grandmother and uncle of an infant found alone has been arrested. It came shortly after police warned residents to stay inside their homes, having received a report that the man was spotted in a neighborhood.

Authorities said Austin Robert Drummond was in custody amid a search.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation already charged Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators allege both men “assisted” Drummond, 28, in the killings.

