Police arrest man accused of molesting 6-month-old, sharing video on social media

ENID, Okla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of molesting a 6-month-old baby.

According to Enid Police, U.S. Marshals arrested 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins.

Police said Watkins sexually assaulted a 6-month-old baby, recorded the assault and distributed the video on social media.

An Enid man who filmed himself sexually abusing a baby and distributing the video via social media has been arrested… Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Watkins faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 12 and manufacturing child pornography among others.

Enid Police said in mid-August that they believed officers from a different jurisdiction had taken Watkins into custody. However, that subject turned out to be someone else.

A manhunt was then launched for Watkins, and Thursday afternoon, Enid Police announced that Watkins had been captured at a known associate’s house in San Marcos, Texas.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.