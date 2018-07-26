Police arrest another suspect in fatal shooting of XXXTentacion

MACON, Ga. (WSVN) – Another suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Robert Allen was taken into custody in Macon, Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Allen on Wednesday.

Allen was found at his sister’s house, and the Telegraph reported she was cooperative when officers arrived.

Police said Allen has been a person of interest since XXXTentacion’s death on June 18.

This is the third arrest by police in the shooting of the South Florida rapper.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.