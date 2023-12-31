(CNN) — Authorities are searching for a Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children and trying to kill a third after police initially responded to a reported burglary at their home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kimberlee Singler on murder and attempted murder charges after her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were found dead in the home and her 11-year-old daughter was sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to a Colorado Springs Police Department news release.

The department’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Singler, 35, since the warrant was issued Tuesday, police said. The FBI is assisting with the search, a public affairs officer with the FBI’s Denver office told CNN.

“We have a few ideas where she might be but recognize she could be anywhere,” public information officer Ira Cronin said.

Officers initially responded to Singler’s home shortly after midnight on December 19, upon receiving a 911 call about a burglary. The 911 call came from inside the home, Cronin told CNN, though he could not confirm who made the call.

“Officers arrived on the scene and observed an adult female and an 11-year-old female who had sustained injuries,” CSPD said in the news release. “Two other juveniles, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were found deceased in the residence.”

The mother and her surviving daughter were taken to a hospital, Cronin said.

Singler was originally considered a victim, based on the initial burglary report, but she became a suspect “over the course of the investigation,” Cronin said. “Until we had probable cause we weren’t able to hold her for any reason.”

The burglary was later determined to be “unfounded,” according to the release.

Singler was initially cooperating with police after her release from the hospital. At some point, she became uncooperative and police were unable to get in contact with her, Cronin said.

Her 11-year-old daughter was released from the hospital a few days after the incident. She is recovering from her injuries and is not with her mother, Cronin added.

Singler was last seen on December 23, according to the release. She faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The charges for each alleged crime were doubled due to the children all being under the age of 12, according to the release.

Singler’s bond is set at $10 million.

“The details of the arrest warrant are currently sealed under court order and are expected to be unsealed at a later time,” police said in the release.

