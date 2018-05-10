Police: Alleged stalker texts man more than 60,000 times, takes bath in his home

(WSVN) - A woman is facing a slew of charges after an online date led to threatening text messages, non-stop harassment and a nightmarish stalking situation for an Arizona man, police said.

Jacqueline Ades, 31, of Paradise Valley, was arrested Tuesday on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.

After going on a date with a man she met online, Ades sent him more than 65,000 text messages, some of which threatened violence, AZFamily.com reports. The victim claimed Ades would send him about 500 texts per day.

The victim reported Ades twice last year when she was parked outside his home. Last month, while out of the county, the victim spotted Ades in his home on home surveillance video. Officers responding to the victim’s home found Ades taking a bath in his tub, police said.

As recently as last week, Ades allegedly went to the victim’s workplace and claimed to be his wife.

Ades is being held pending a court appearance later this month.

