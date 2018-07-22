TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say nine people have been shot and the shooter is dead after a gunman opened fire in the Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown.

Toronto police tweets late Sunday that the condition of the victims is not known yet and said a young girl is one of the victims. They say the dead shooter is not among the nine victims.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash says it’s too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.