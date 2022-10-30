SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old boy who lives in Southwest Miami-Dade has been safely recovered in Canada, more than two months after he was reported missing, police said.

According to a release from Miami-Dade Police issued Sunday, Jorge “Jojo” Morales was found in good health and unharmed.

In a tweet, officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was found in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Morales had been last seen at his home along the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The FBI worked in conjunction with MDPD and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the investigation. The U.S. Marshals, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and Maine State Police also assisted in the search efforts.

“This is another example of local, state, federal and international law enforcement, along with the United States and State Attorney’s Office, coming together for the safety of a child and will continue to work together to fight the greater evil,” said MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III.

In September, the U.S. Marshals offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Jojo’s father and grandmother.

The MDPD release states that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police took Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Pena Morales into custody.

