Police: 5 officers wounded in Houston shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say five officers have been struck in a shooting and have been taken to local hospitals.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down.”

Police say the officers are being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

