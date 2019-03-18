Police: 5 gang members stabbed 16-year-old victim 100 times, set body on fire

STAFFORD, Va. (WSVN) — Five MS-13 gang members have been accused of stabbing a fellow 16-year-old gang member as many as 100 times before setting the teen’s body on fire.

According to Prince George’s County Police, the body of 16-year-old Jacson Chicas was found in a remote grassy area on March 9.

Police tell WTVR that Chicas was at an MS-13 gang meeting where at some point, a confrontation broke out and Chicas was killed.

According to Fox 5, police said Chicas had been stabbed as many as 100 times before his body was dumped and set on fire.

Police have since charged five people, including:

Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, of Landover Hills, Md.

Jonathan Castillo-Rivera, 20, of Annandale, Va.

Kevin Rodriguez-Flores, 18, of no fixed address

Christian Martinez-Ramirez, 16, of Falls Church

Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 25, of no fixed address

It is unclear what led to the teen’s murder.

