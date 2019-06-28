Police: 1 person in custody in missing Utah student case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say one person has been taken into custody in the case of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago.

Salt Lake City police said the person was brought in Friday morning, but did not immediately provide further details ahead of a planned news conference.

The news comes a day after police finished using shovels and dogs in their search of a home belonging to a man they called a “person of interest” in the case. They also removed a vehicle from the man’s home. Investigators have also been searching for a mattress given away from the home last week.

Mackenzie Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park. Police said she met an unidentified person at 3 a.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.