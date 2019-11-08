Police: $1.1 million worth of adult toys stolen from truck

(WSVN) - Police in England need the public’s help in locating the person responsible with stealing more than $1 million worth of adult toys.

Northamptonshire Police put out a notice on their Facebook page Thursday after the toys were taken from a truck back on Sept. 18.

“At some point between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., the trailer was broken into and £1 million worth of goods were stolen,” the post read.

The truck was on its way to deliver its load to a business during the heist.

