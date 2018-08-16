Player in Connecticut trafficking ring wants to plead guilty

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with recruiting young intellectually disabled and mentally ill men into a human trafficking ring and providing them to wealthy clients for sex has said he’s willing to plead guilty.

Robert King, of Danbury, told a judge Wednesday that he would plead guilty in exchange for a 4 1/2-year prison sentence.

Authorities say the 52-year-old King would ply the victims with drugs and then force them into prostitution when they incurred heavy debts. He’s charged with trafficking in persons, promoting prostitution and tampering with a witness.

Plea negotiations appeared to have broken down before King spoke over his attorney in court and said he would take a deal.

King faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

He is due back in court Aug. 22.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.