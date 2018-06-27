Remember these? Planters Cheez Balls are making a comeback

(WSVN) - People across the country are drooling over the return of Planters Cheez Balls.

The popular snack has been off the shelves for 12 years, but Kraft-Heinz said it’s bringing Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back for a limited time, starting July 1.

“You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them,” the company’s site says. “Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited-time.”

The company said they’ve been getting messages and petitions from Cheez Balls fans for over a decade.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” said Planters’ head of brand building, Melanie Huet in a statement.

The snacks will be sold in the same “retro” canister.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

