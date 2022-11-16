(WSVN) - People rushed to rescue the passengers and animals on board an aircraft that crashed onto a golf course.

Three people and 56 rescue dogs are now a mangled mess after a crash landing at a golf course near Milwaukee; the plane lost its wings in the process.

“This was a relatively catastrophic landing where they went through trees,” said Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter. “The wings actually came off of the aircraft.”

A maintenance worker inside a nearby shed said the crash shook the building.

Staff rushed to comfort passengers and help first responders.

Even using golf carts to move people and dogs from hard-to-reach areas.

The general manager of Western Lakes Golf Club, Jason Hoelz, said he was in disbelief.

“The first question is everybody ok? Thankfully the answer was yes,” he said.

“The pilot and his copilot did an amazing job getting this aircraft on the ground that they did,” said Haerter.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County helped make sure the dogs were safe. Maggie Tate-Techtmann, who works with the organization explained the aftermath.

“All 53 of them came to HAWS to be triaged by our team and some of them stayed here which was planned and the other ones went to our partner shelters and they’re all doing remarkably well,” said Tate-Techtmann.

Authorities said one of their top concerns was how much jet fuel leaked; about 300 gallons were spilled on the ground.

“We are taking steps down there to keep the fuel and to keep any other runoff from the marsh,” said Haerter.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to go down.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the incident.

