A single-engine plane made a surprising landing Tuesday on the Southern State Parkway in New York.

Details are limited, but the flight took off from a public airport, just before 10 a.m.

The plane was flying low and landed on the highway.

Investigators surrounded the area as the work to figure out what caused the plane to land suddenly.

No injuries were reported.

