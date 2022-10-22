(CNN) — A single-engine airplane crashed into a home Friday evening near an airport in New Hampshire, killing everyone on board, officials said.

Two people aboard the plane died, city officials in Keene, New Hampshire, said. Although parts of the multifamily home where eight people lived erupted in flames following the crash, no fatalities were reported on the ground.

“There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately, those on the plane have perished,” Keene officials said, describing the crash as an accident and saying emergency personnel was responding to the scene.

The Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

“Last night at 6:48 p.m., the call came into 911, so our first responders responded to the call. It was a plane crash, a small plane that hit a multifamily building and started a subsequent fire that was declared out at 8:47 p.m.,” Mayor George Hansel said during a Saturday news conference.

“The crash occurred right after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport shortly after departure,” Hansel added.

The mayor said the eight people who resided in the home were displaced and the Red Cross is helping to relocate them. The identities of the two people who died in the crash have not been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The transportation safety board will oversee the investigation and release updates.

