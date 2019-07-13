Plane bound for Florida evacuated at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a plane bound for Florida was evacuated at a New Jersey airport due to a suspicious item.

NJ.com reports that JetBlue flight 573 was scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport for Tampa when a flight attendant alerted authorities at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the plane returned to the gate and the 150 passengers were deplaned onto the tarmac via stairways. Passengers and luggage were to be rescreened.

JetBlue said in a statement that the flight was delayed for additional security screenings “out of an abundance of caution.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what item prompted the concern.

A checked baggage room at the Philadelphia international Airport was closed briefly Wednesday after a device that resembled a pipe bomb was found.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.