Pizza restaurant employee drives 225 miles to deliver pie for man on hospice

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WSVN) — An employee at a Michigan pizza restaurant drove hundreds of miles to make sure a man in hospice care got to enjoy his favorite pizza one last time.

Julie Morgan took to Facebook to describe how she and her husband, Rich Morgan, enjoyed eating Steve’s Pizza when they lived in Battle Creek Michigan about 25 years ago.

Julie said even after they moved to Indianapolis, Rich still compared every other pizza to Steve’s Pizza.

The couple had planned on traveling to Michigan to celebrate Julie’s birthday, but Rich ended up in the hospital and found out his cancer was getting worse.

Julie said Rich was sent home on hospice care, and while surrounded by friends and and family, Julie’s father called Steve’s Pizza, hoping the restaurant could send a text message or a card to raise Rich’s spirits.

Instead, Dalton Shaffer, a manager at the store, drove 225 miles to Indianapolis and delivered two pizzas to the family at 2:30 a.m.

Julie added that when her father offered Shaffer money for a hotel, he declined and instead drove back home so he could make it to work the next day.

Julie was incredibly thankful for the gesture.

“I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled by this act of genuine kindness,” she wrote on Facebook. “Dalton brought our family so much joy – and the best pizza in the world – at a really difficult time. While ‘thank you’ hardly seems adequate – from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Dalton from Steve’s Pizza in Battle Creek, MI for making your epic middle of the night pizza delivery!”

Julie told MLive, that the pizza was just as good as she remembered.

