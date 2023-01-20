(WSVN) - As cheesy as it sounds you cannot “out-pizza” the hut.

The floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center was covered in a potential record-breaking 14,100 square feet of dough, sauce and cheese.

The pizza was so big, that workers had to bake it in sections over the course of several hours.

After the event, 68,000 slices were donated to local food banks.

The event was hosted to celebrate the return of the “Big New Yorker” to their menu.

