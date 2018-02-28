Pizza for breakfast is healthier than eating cereal, nutritionist says

(WSVN) - Odds are you’re not chowing down on pizza for breakfast each morning. But if you’re a cereal person, you may want to reconsider.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” nutrtionist Chelsey Amer told The Daily Meal.

Amer says pizza is by no means a health food, but compared with sugar-packed cereals, it provides more of a well-balanced breakfast.

“Pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning,” Amer added.

Amer noted that most cereal options lead to quick sugar crashes, unlike pizza. Healthy pizza toppings can provide an important source of protein, carbs, fats, and vegetables.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.