Pit bull puppy saves family from house fire, tries to carry baby to safety

STOCKTON, Calif. (WSVN) — A family in northern California says they were able to escape an early morning house fire thanks to their dog.

Nana Chaichanhda said she was sleeping when her 8-month-old pit bull Sasha began banging at her back door as flames engulfed her cousin’s building in their fourplex.

“I open it and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy and I was like, ‘OK, this is weird. This is not like her,'” Chaichanhda told Fox 40.

She ran to the bedroom to get her 7-month-old daughter, only to see Sasha was already trying to rescue her baby.

“She had already had my baby by the diaper and was dragging her off the bed,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you doing?'”

Her cousin was not home when the fire broke out. Both of their homes are now uninhabitable as a result of the blaze.

Chaichanhda said she believes Sasha saved their lives.

“It meant a lot. I owe her everything. If it wasn’t for her, I would have still been in bed and things could have taken a worse turn,” she said.

She said she rarely let her dog stay outside overnight, but says it’s likely the reason everyone survived.

