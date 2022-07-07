(WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a pipeline exploded in Texas.

The explosion happened in Fort Bend County, just outside of Houston, Thursday.

It happened in an isolated field area. No structures are being threatened, according to officials.

The fire can be seen more than 30 miles away.

No injuries were reported.

Officials advise that people avoid the area until the fire has been put out.

