Pinky the pink dolphin may be a mom

(WSVN) - Pinky, a dolphin famous for her bright pink complexion, may now be a mother.

After she was spotted for the first time in 2007, Pinky captured national attention.

However, Pinky may now be a mom. According to Fox 5, Pinky was spotted as being pregnant, and recently, she was spotted swimming with another pink dolphin.

Pinky’s color is likely a genetic disorder. However, she and “Baby Pinky,” are said to be happy and fine.

