(CNN) — A US Air Force pilot safely escaped after an F-35 fighter jet crashed during a training mission at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday, officials said.

The pilot experienced an “inflight malfunction” but managed to eject, according to Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing. The aircraft went down during the landing phase of the flight, Townsend said at a news conference.

The pilot declared an inflight emergency before the crash, and was reported to be in stable condition after being transported to a medical facility, Townsend said.

“The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation,” he added. “I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”

The 354th Fighter Wing confirmed in a statement that the “aircraft incident” occurred at 12:49 p.m. local time, “resulting in significant aircraft damage.”

Eielson Air Force Base, located about 25 miles south of Fairbanks, serves as an operational hub for over fifty of these fifth-generation jets.

The dramatic incident was captured on video, and occurred as the plane was approaching land. The footage, reportedly filmed from the base’s flight line near Fairbanks, shows the Lockheed Martin-built jet spinning in tight circles with its landing gear extended as it plummeted almost vertically toward the ground until it crashed sparking a huge flame plume. An open parachute, signaling the pilot’s ejection, is visible in the recording.

The F-35, a cornerstone of the US military’s fleet, is lauded for its advanced stealth and combat capabilities and serves the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. However, it has faced increased scrutiny in recent years.

In May, an F-35 fighter jet en route from Texas to Edwards Air Force Base in California crashed shortly after a refueling stop in New Mexico, the Associated Press reported. The pilot sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident in October, a Marine Corps investigation determined that a pilot ejected from an F-35 when he didn’t need to, leaving the aircraft to fly autonomously for 11 minutes before crashing in a remote area of South Carolina, according to the AP.

