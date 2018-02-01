Pilot in fatal chopper crash in California identified as South Florida man

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) – More details are emerging about the victims of a deadly helicopter crash in a Southern California neighborhood.

Two of the three people killed in Tuesday’s crash worked for The Standard, a trendy national hotel chain.

The company said Wednesday that 45-year-old Kim Watzman of Santa Monica had been at the company for 11 years and was the general manager of The Standard’s location in Hollywood.

The company says 56-year-old Brian Reichelt had been with the company for more than six years as a regional director of finance at The Standard in Miami.

Amar Lalvani, CEO of Standard International, says the company is “heartbroken.”

The cause of Tuesday’s crash remains unknown.

The pilot was the third person who died. A fourth person on board was injured, as was a man on the ground.

