Photos taken by Ohio resident show ice-encrusted landscape

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WSVN) — Mother Nature can be scary, but she can also be very beautiful.
Photos taken by an Ohio resident show the ice left behind after a winter storm in Lake Erie.
View this post on Instagram
Normally I only post hunting content. But these shots have been all over the news across the country. So why not share it on here! Awesome when Lake Erie shows her power! #lakeerie #ice #sculpture #phoyography #clevelandphotographer #cleveland #CLE #wild #storm #freezeover #winterstorm #photography #pier #avonlake
Lamp posts in the are froze over in the area, creating beautifl ice sculptures.
The Midwest is currently being plagued by sub-freezing temperatures due to the polar vortex.
