Photos taken by Ohio resident show ice-encrusted landscape

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WSVN) — Mother Nature can be scary, but she can also be very beautiful.

Photos taken by an Ohio resident show the ice left behind after a winter storm in Lake Erie.

Lamp posts in the are froze over in the area, creating beautifl ice sculptures.

The Midwest is currently being plagued by sub-freezing temperatures due to the polar vortex.

