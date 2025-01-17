CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police officers and car dealership technicians worked together to free a hawk that got stuck in the grille of an SUV on Thursday.

The bird of prey was hit by the car on Interstate 495 North in Chelmsford. Massachusetts State Police Troopers met the driver at a rest stop to figure out a plan to to get the hawk out. Photos showed the trapped hawk with its wings spread wide, staring at the first responders.

Honda technicians help rescue hawk in Chelmsford

State Police said they immediately contacted Massachusetts Environmental Police, Chelmsford animal control and nearby dealership Nucar Honda of Westford, which sent over technicians. WBZ-TV’s helicopter was overhead when the team of rescuers finally pried the hawk loose at about 2 p.m.

Hawk freed with “some ruffled feathers”

“The bird was secured into a cage conscious, alert, and other than some ruffled feathers, showed no obvious signs of injury,” State Police said in a statement.

The hawk was brought to the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in Grafton for evaluation.

If you find an injured hawk or other bird of prey in the wild, Tufts says it’s important to use thick work gloves to avoid injury. The bird should be covered with a towel and placed in a crate or box with air holes.

The red-tailed hawk is the most common hawk found in Massachusetts, according to the Mass Audubon Society, and many remain up north for the winter months.

