Photos of puppy born with mustache shaped fur go viral

DALLAS (WSVN) — A puppy with a distinctive fur pattern on her snout has gone viral.

The Hearts & Bones Rescue posted images of the puppy they have named Salvador Dolly and her mother and siblings.

The distinctive fur pattern she was born with makes it look like she has a mustache similar to that of the famous Spanish painter Salvador Dali.

Dolly, her mom and siblings are headed to a foster home in Dallas where they will get love and needed medical care.

The pups will then be put up for adoption in New York City in the last week of August.

To apply to adopt a puppy, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.